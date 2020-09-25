Downtown Austin’s ‘I love you so much’ mural transformed into voting reminder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An iconic spot in Austin got a makeover ahead of the November election.

On Friday, the League of Women Voters transformed the “I love you so much” mural into a reminder to vote.

They worked with Jo’s Coffee on South Congress to create the “new” mural using a piece of vinyl. It now reads “I love voting so much.”

The location is still a photo op, but now it also leads voters to resources that can help them make informed decisions.

“If they go to this Ilovevotingsomuch.org website, that will lead them to our voting 411 resource,” explained Moriah Powers, president of the League of Women Voters in Austin. “It’s a free no-partisan guide for voters to see what’s on their ballot, get information on the candidates and explanations of propositions.”

“A voter with a plan is more likely to vote,” she said.

The change to the mural is temporary. The vinyl cover will be removed after Election Day.