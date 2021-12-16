Downtown Austin threat at news station investigated, DPS says area is clear

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a threat Thursday in downtown Austin, drawing a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

DPS troopers and other authorities were called to the area of 17th and Colorado to respond to an alleged threat at the Spectrum News building. DPS officials said it received the call around 10 a.m. and rushed people to investigate the threat. By 11:30 a.m., DPS deemed the area all clear and said there was no longer a threat.

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

There was a large law enforcement presence around 17th and Colorado streets downtown responding to a threat. Texas DPS is responding to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

The Austin Police Department also responded to the scene at 1708 Colorado Street and said there’s no threat or active shooter situation. APD also said it responded to a bomb threat at a state building, but concluded there wasn’t an active threat there, either.