AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance (DAA) has revealed findings from its 2022 State of Downtown economic impact report. According to the report, downtown housing and office markets have surpassed pre-pandemic levels with 22 current or planned major commercial construction projects.

“Given the recent influx of residents and businesses into our region, the State of Downtown report is essential to understanding the direction our downtown is headed. It also informs strategies for preserving our unique character and maintaining a welcoming, dynamic downtown for years to come,” Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said.

This is the first report that shows data on the economic indicators that impact downtown Austin since 2019.

According to the report, leasing activity returned to pre-pandemic levels with downtown Austin leading the nation in sublease space absorbed. Currently, 11 office projects are under construction and 11 more have been proposed or are in planning.

The report includes results from a city-wide community survey. Some of the issues that are most important to Austinites to be addressed over the next two years are homelessness, traffic congestion, public safety, affordability and parking.

Other findings from the report include:

Vacancy has stabilized as leasing activity has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

2,161,727 square feet are currently under construction.

Total downtown employment recovered to its pre-pandemic levels quickly in 2021.

Downtown businesses are capitalizing on the rebound in consumer demand as 60 new businesses have opened since the pandemic began.

11 office projects are currently under construction and 11 more have been proposed or are in planning.

Downtown is poised to add 1,015 hotel rooms in the coming years, or 7.5% of current inventory.

DAA will host the Future of Downtown, a celebration of Austin, at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway on Wednesday from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature activations and expos demonstrating current and future technologies, infrastructure and planning projects highlighting the things that transform downtown Austin.

You can take a look at the full report.