AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Paramount Gala returns to Austin on Saturday, a yearly event designed to fundraise and raise support for the historic Paramount Theatre. As a result, here are some of the road closures to look out for this weekend.

Road closures

Congress Avenue: closed from Seventh Street to 9th Street

closed from Seventh Street to 9th Street 8th Street: closed from Brazos Street to Colorado Street

closed from Brazos Street to Colorado Street 9th Street: closed from Colorado Street to Brazos Street

Alternative traffic routes

North/South routes: Brazos and Colorado streets will remain open for through traffic

Brazos and Colorado streets will remain open for through traffic East/West routes: Seventh and 10th streets will remain open, in addition to one eastbound lane on 9th Street

Street and lane closures are set to begin Friday evening at 6 p.m., with all roads expected to reopen to normal traffic levels on Sunday morning.