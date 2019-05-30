Downtown Austin 'Pitch and Putt' may be under new management after 70 years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Butler Pitch and Putt golf course in downtown Austin could be in new hands after decades operating under the same family.
The Kinser family has managed the course since its inception in 1948. In 1947, Winston Kinser leased the land from the city. At the time, it was a dumping ground for many of the people who lived nearby.
With the city's permission, Winston and his brother cleared off the trash and started installing holes one by one.
Management is up for consideration by the city for the first time in 15 years. The Kinser family submitted a bid, but a family member forgot a signature on their business proposal. The city didn't consider the Kinser proposal, due to the oversight.
The Austin Parks and Recreation Board wants to negotiate an agreement with Pecan Grove Golf Partners. It's up to Council to decide what happens next.
Supporters of the Kinser family are upset their proposal wasn't considered on a technicality. The Parks and Rec Board included an amendment recommending the city improve its documents, so it's easier to catch errors and omissions.
