Downtown Austin fire engulfs camp near Hike and Bike Trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A camp in downtown Austin was engulfed in flames Friday morning, and its contents are considered a total loss, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The camp was on the 700 block of W. Cesar Chavez Street, in an area across from the Central Library between the road and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike & Bike Trail.

Firefighters were called there around 6:38 a.m. They said no one was there when they arrived and it’s not known if the woman living there was hurt.

AFD does not know the cause of the fire.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Austin city council member Mackenzie Kelly took the opportunity to comment on the fire in light of the passage of Proposition B at the beginning of the month. That measure would, among other things, ban camping except in areas specified by the city.

The Austin city manager is expected to release a list of approved places to camp Friday, a deadline outlined in a city resolution after the proposition passed.

Roy Tweeted #EnforceTheBan in response to Kelly’s initial tweet that said “Exhibit A: Why we should not allow homeless camping in public places.”