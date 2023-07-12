Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those inside a courthouse in downtown Austin were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning.

A KXAN employee working to pick up court documents said an employee told him to leave due to “an evacuation” shortly after 10 a.m. He, along with other members of the public, attorneys and judges, gathered outside the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center at 509 W. 11th Street.

People were allowed to return around 10:20 a.m.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation was due to a fire alarm, but there was no fire.