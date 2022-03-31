AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cigarette butt caused a fire at a high-rise condominium building in downtown Austin early Thursday morning and forced three people out of their homes.

The Austin Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Nokonah Building at 901 W. 9th St. and had to pull one person out of a unit due to the fire. AFD said the sprinklers controlled the fire and crews were able to put it out shortly after arriving.

AFD responded to a fire at a high-rise condominium building in downtown Austin on Thursday morning. (AFD photo)

The person AFD rescued from the fire was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Along with one unit having fire and water damage, another has water damage, AFD said.