Downtown Austin Community Court expected to lease east Austin building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Community Court could soon have a new home in east Austin. City staff is recommending the court’s new location be at 1719 East 2nd Street. The city would pay more than $21 million over the course of a 10-year lease.

It comes as the demand for DACC’s case management services is higher than ever. Case management might connect individuals to substance-use treatments, mental health care, peer support, basic needs, permanent supportive housing and transitional housing.

It’s a leading provider for Austin’s homeless community, but now, there are more than 200 people on a waitlist for DACC case management.

In council documents, staff said the larger building would allow enough space for the court to grow, as well as additional daytime programming for clients, showers and laundry services.

City council members were expected to vote on the matter Thursday, but it was postponed to Dec. 3.

Pio Renteria, who represents the district where the proposed DACC location is, said he was concerned it wouldn’t have neighbors’ support.

DACC currently leases 4,900 square feet at 719 East Sixth Street for $10,170.57 a month. The existing lease expired on May 31, but the court has continued to occupy the space with the consent of the landlord on a month-to-month basis.

Operations have temporarily been moved to the Austin Terrazas Library branch during COVID-19, to allow for social distancing protocols. The Downtown Austin Community Court says it has helped house more than 200 people since 2015.