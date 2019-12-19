Downtown Austin Community Court drastically cuts repeat offenders among homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is quietly working on keeping homeless people in the downtown area out of trouble.

The Downtown Austin Community Court has facilitated big reductions in repeat offenses among homeless people and other vulnerable populations.

“The mission of DACC, first and foremost, is to serve individuals experiencing homelessness with a person-centered and comprehensive approach,” DACC director Peter Valdez said. “We’ve worked to create a safe environment where individuals know they’ll be treated with respect and dignity, and have access to the help they need.”

Based on an analysis of citations issued to 59 people who experience homelessness before and after meeting with DACC’s Intensive Case Management program, citations dropped from 1,556 before using DACC services to seven afterward. That’s a 99% decrease.

DACC’s approach is nonpunitive. Rather than issuing fines homeless people typically can’t pay, DACC uses problem-solving and rehabilitative techniques to help stop the homelessness cycle. Eventually, the goal is to get those folks housed. DACC connected 166 people to housing from Jan. 2016-Nov. 2019.

DACC is part of the city’s multi-agency Homeless Outreach Street Team, which works to identify individuals experiencing homelessness, learn what challenges they face and connect them to services like healthcare, case management and housing.