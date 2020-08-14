Downtown Austin business set to reopen doors Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After five months of being shut down, Cedar Door is ready to open their doors.

Employees took down the plywood mural that acted as a barricade Thursday afternoon. Now the business on Brazos Street is set to reopen Friday.

The General Manager told KXAN Cedar Door was able to reopen after proving to the city they were a food establishment, not just a bar.

“Finally we hit a point where we are able to reopen. Be here for the public, having the regulars come back in—it will be great to see everyone again,” said General Manager Brittany O’Conner.

O’Conner added that she offered most of her staff their jobs back as well.