Downtown Austin bars ‘turned restaurants’ expect to see busiest night of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While ‘Trick-Or-Treating’ is strongly discouraged and banned in some places, bars turned restaurants in downtown Austin prepared for their busiest night of the COVID-19 season.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe issued a statement when Gov. Greg Abbott left it up to County Judges to decide on bar re-openings that he could not ‘in good conscience allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity at this time.’

That being said, several Downtown Austin bars have figured out ways to adapt and turn into a restaurant.

“There are obviously a great number of restaurants in the city who have made the switch of previously operating as bars,” said Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Chris Porter. “However, we are seeing a great number of businesses who are doing what they can to comply.

Porter says TABC hasn’t issued nearly as many citations in recent weeks compared to when businesses first opened back up.

Austinites take their Halloween scaries to the Rainy Street bars.

“A number of people understand what that risk is financially as well as health and safety,” said Porter. “We did see a higher number of potential violations earlier in the summer, particularly in July and August when people were getting used to the regulations.”

That being said, Porter says the agency isn’t letting anything slide Halloween night.

“We can’t speak to operations, but this is pretty much going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation this evening,” said Porter.

Austin Talley, the owner of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot says he isn’t taking any chances at his West Sixth Street bar either.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot bar-goers Halloween evening.

“We make sure people are explained that ‘listen, if you get up to go to the restroom, then put your mask back on,’ said Talley. “We are very cordial about enforcing the CDC guidelines. 99% of the time people listen. We do have to kick people out if not.”

Back in June, Talley’s bar had its license suspended by the TABC citing COVID violations. Talley says that won’t be happening Halloween night. In order to attend the bar’s live band showing people had to make a reservation. Talley says the bar sold out hours before the showing.

Bangers on Rainy Street also recently made the switch from bar to restaurant, but it’s been closing earlier these days for business purposes.

“It’s the same old bangers. The only thing fundamentally different you’ll see is more of a full-service model,” said General Manager Brandon Nurenberg. “We also have more people sitting down as opposed to just walking around.”