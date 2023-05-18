Fall foliage up against the Austin skyline along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Downtown Austin Alliance will provide its monthly update on safety concerns Thursday.

The nonprofit will host a Downtown Safety Forum from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

According to the Alliance, there will be an update from Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Austin Police Department will provide an update on public safety.

The Alliance will also provide results of a May 3 count of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness downtown. According to the Alliance, it saw “a significant decrease” in people experiencing unsheltered homelessness downtown over 2022.