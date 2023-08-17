Crowds walk through downtown on a summer night in Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Downtown Austin Alliance will host the Downtown Safety Forum on Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, and people can register to attend online.

According to the Alliance, Austin Police Lieutenant Zachary Lahood will speak about the Austin Police Department Real Time Crime Center and the High Activity Location Observation, or HALO safety camera system.

Austin Police Commander Jeff Olson will provide an update on APD initiatives and downtown crime trends, the Alliance said.

Bill Brice, Downtown Alliance Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will give details about the number of people experiencing homelessness downtown in the month of July.

At the July meeting, APD said it was working to crack down on open-air drug sales in downtown Austin.

Police at the meeting said complaints of shoplifting, public drunkenness and people dealing drugs in alleys in the streets are what most people walking downtown notice.