AUSTIN (KXAN) – The future of how Austin moves its people around the city and its downtown will the main topic of a panel discussion Tuesday on transportation.

The Downtown Austin Alliance said it will host leaders from Austin Transit Partnership to talk about the proposed Austin light rail.

The Alliance said ATP will talk about how it is designing the rail system to move people around downtown better. ATP is also expected to talk about how the rail system will focus on “the user experience that puts people first,” the Alliance said.

ATP will send the following three representatives to the panel, according to the announcement. Lindsay Wood is executive vice president of engineering & construction. Peter Mullan is executive vice president of architecture and urban design. Courtney Chavez is senior vice president of equity & community partnerships.

The panel happens from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 301 E. 8th St.

Attendance is free and open to everyone, but tickets are limited, and the Alliance said all who want to attend should RSVP.

Tuesday’s event is the second in a series the Alliance called “Issues & Eggs,” a program to “provide perspectives on the challenges and unique opportunities downtown faces.”

The first event of 2023 was in October about people experiencing homelessness and the money being spent to combat the problem.