AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin artist who has been painting murals for roughly two decades said it’s an art form that “makes a great impact” on spaces and people.

The Downtown Austin Alliance picked Daas out of a pool of roughly 60 Austin artists to be a part of its Writing on the Walls initiative, which aims to bring visitors to spots that deserve a little more love, and to the businesses that directly surround that space.

“Writing on the walls is for art to be everywhere, on the walls of downtown buildings, in little secret places like the alleys and different places like the parks,” said Raasin Mcintosh, director of parks and placemaking for the Downtown Austin Alliance.

It also supports local artists like Daas at a time where artists have said the pandemic has hurt their bottom line.

“I think it’s great that the city supports that, not just the music side of things but the painters, the artists, the muralists side so I hope that projects like this can be a catalyst for more stuff that happens downtown,” he said, standing underneath his six-foot story mural.

Daas is working on a mural called “Where the Wildflowers Grow” right now. You can find it on 301 Congress Ave.

Daas working on his mural “Where the Wildflowers Grow” at 301 Congress Ave (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

“The idea behind it is that wildflowers are tough, they’re resilient, they grow anywhere and to me that’s like people, it’s like Austin,” Daas said. “I just hope people enjoy it.”

You can find more details about the Writing on the Walls initiative here.