Downtown Austin Alliance says these businesses still need help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance says downtown is slowly recovering, with increased foot traffic, taxable alcohol sales and even new businesses opening their doors.

But those numbers still haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, and the alliance said two areas need a major boost from Austinites — live music districts and overall weekday activity.

Some entertainment districts, like Rainey and West Sixth Street, are thriving, and “have either returned to, or exceeded, pre-pandemic levels of interaction,” wrote DAA spokesperson Bianca Moreno-Paz in an email to KXAN.

But districts “that rely heavily on live music– like Red River and East Sixth Street – continue to lag behind,” according to the report.

This graph from the Downtown Austin Alliance shows a larger increase in alcohol sales for Rainey and West 6th Street districts than East 6th Street and Red River. (Source: Downtown Austin Alliance)

“Austinites can help reconfirm and support our Live Music Capital of the World status by attending a show or dining in these districts,” the report authors suggest.

The report indicates that a good sign in downtown’s recovery is that 36 new businesses have opened since February 2020, most of them restaurants and bars.

They say weekly visits to downtown are also moving in the right direction. In August, that was at 81% of pre-pandemic levels.

However, the bulk of those visits are happening on weekends, and “businesses that rely on office using employees continue to wait for the consistent return of their customer base,” according to the report.

Pedestrian counts along Congress Avenue, for example, are at or below 60% of what they were on weekdays before the pandemic.

“Austinites can help these businesses by being intentional about frequenting them especially during weekday hours,” the DAA suggests.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on the pandemic impact on downtown businesses on KXAN News at 6 p.m.