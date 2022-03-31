AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance is looking for a muralist or artist to bring to life a five-story mural in downtown Austin on Fourth Street, just east of Congress Avenue.

The deadline to apply is April 15 at 5 p.m.

The mural is for HPI Management. The company worked with the Downtown Austin Alliance in 2020 to transform its outdoor pocket plaza. The community suggested an art piece to go along with the space.

The finished mural would be 10 feet wide and about 60 feet high, and painted on aluminum composite paneling.

The alliance is hoping installation will take one to two weeks, with a goal for it to be done by the end of May. They budget $15,000 to $25,000 for the work and include materials, equipment and insurance.