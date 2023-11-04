Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Downtown Austin Alliance (DAA) said it launched a survey for downtown storefront operators.

“The results will help the organization better understand the changing downtown climate and identify pain points of ground-floor businesses like restaurants, bars, nightlife venues, and retail stores and services,” the DAA said.

The alliance said participating in the survey was anonymous; however, there is an option to receive the findings in the final report and be entered to win a gift card to a downtown business.

The deadline for the survey was set for 5 p.m. Nov. 22.

DAA said the results from the survey would be published in the January 2024 Downtown Austin Storefront Retail Business Report.