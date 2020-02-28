LIVE: Downtown Alliance pitching I-35 redesign ideas at Huston-Tillotson

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance will present preliminary recommendations Friday for the redesign of the land and streetscape surrounding Interstate 35 through Central Austin.

The Downtown Alliance hired the Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit research group of real estate and land use experts, to analyze a range of options for I-35.

ULI interviewed over 100 Austin stakeholders and toured the surrounding areas before developing the initial recommendations.

The event is at Huston-Tillotson University. The doors open at 7:45 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 8:15 a.m.

We’ll have a live stream of the event on our Facebook page.

The public filed in to hear the Downtown Austin Alliance’s pitches for the Interstate 35 redesign Friday morning at Huston-Tillotson University. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

