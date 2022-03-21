AUSTIN (KXAN) — With strong storms headed toward Central Texas on Monday, the First Warning Weather team wants you to be as prepared as possible before nasty weather hits.

KXAN’s weather team has made a 66-page guide free to download that walks you through what to do in case of severe weather. With Monday’s storm, the threat of large hail is high and there is a possibility for tornadoes to form.

Austin is now considered a “moderate” risk of having a severe storm, according to new outlooks by the Storm Prediction Center. On a scale of 0-5, “moderate” rates at a 4. It was in an area of 3 out of 5, or “enhanced” risk, earlier in the day Monday.

The First Warning Weather Team said that “all modes of severe weather are possible,” and that includes large hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes. The timing of the strongest storms is expected in the Hill Country around 3 p.m., the Austin metro area around 5 p.m. and by 7 p.m. in the eastern counties of the KXAN viewing area.

In the event of a possible tornado, a tornado watch could be issued, meaning the ingredients are present for a tornado to form. If that escalates to a warning, that means there’s one on the ground or one is imminent and you should take cover immediately.

Here’s what you should do when a tornado warning is issued: