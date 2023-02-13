AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Austin-area residents are grappling with downed tree limbs and other debris from this month’s ice storm. But for those who don’t live within city limits, who’s your provider for curbside pickup and drop-off services?

Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery officials said ARR is only collecting storm debris from its curbside customers. To check if ARR is your provider, residents can search for their addresses online.

If you aren’t an ARR customer, officials added the name of a resident’s provider is “typically imprinted in their trash and recycling carts.” They added residents should directly contact those providers for removal services.

ARR customers can also request tree limb collection services via 311’s app, online service request or by calling 512-974-2000.

ARR doesn’t have estimated windows for when various neighborhoods will see curbside pickup collections. Department officials said they are using the number of 311 requests submitted to “determine which neighborhoods/regions have material set out and ready for collection and which should be serviced first.”

“ARR is picking up as much storm debris material as it can each day and there is no easy way to determine how much material will be in any given neighborhood or area of town until crews arrive,” the spokesperson said, adding: “Making an official request through 3-1-1 helps, especially because some customers are setting out material after we have already collected in an area and we may need to go back.”

As of Monday morning, more than 100,000 cubic yards of debris have been cleared away, city officials said in a release.

Travis County

Travis County is working to secure contractors to help with curbside pickup options in unincorporated parts of the county. Travis County’s tree debris cleanup map displays which roads with debris have been reported and are poised for pickup.

For roads not yet reports, residents can make those reports via phone by calling 512-854-9433 or by email at tnr.dispatch@traviscountytx.gov.

Those living within Travis County but outside of Austin are asked to directly contact their city officials for debris collection options.

Those with physical or financial limitations can request cleanup assistance from the Austin Disaster Relief Network online.

Austin and Travis County residents can also drop off branches, large brush and other storm debris here: