Downed power line on north I-35 southbound, expect delays

(WKYC/NBC News) — Troubling security videos released from Ohio's Cuyahoga County Jail are raising serious questions about the way inmates are treated there.

One video, released this week but taken in March of 2018, appears to show two corrections officers repeatedly punching an inmate who is restrained.

In the video, officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan remove Terrance Debose from a cell and place him in isolation.