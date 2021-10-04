Don’t want to carry a card or cash at ACL Fest? Sign up for ACL Cashless

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re worried about carrying cash or debit/credit cards on the grounds of Austin City Limits, the festival has come up with an easy way to pay for items using just your wristband.

It’s called ACL Cashless. The process allows you to link a credit or debit card to your wristband, so you can pay for food, drinks or merch at the festival with a tap of the wrist.

You have to register your wristband in advance online. Choose the card you want to link to your wristband, then set a PIN number for security. Once you do that online, you’re ready to go.

When you get to the festival, you can order at any bar or vendor displaying the ACL Cashless logo — just let them know you’re using your wristband.

Tap your wristband and enter your PIN number to complete the purchase.

If you’re an American Express cardmember, and you register your Amex card with ACL Cashless, you’ll get a one-time $10 spend credit on your wristband, which can be used to buy stuff at the festival. You’ll also get a free 20th anniversary commemorative patch designed by local artist Tom Jean Webb. You can pick up your patch in the American Express Shop Small Market at the festival.

You can also activate your wristband online, which ensures a smooth entry process to the festival and allows you to add emergency contact info to your wristband.