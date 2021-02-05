‘Don’t mess with Texas:’ Gov. Abbott fires back at NYC mayor for Twitter jab over rent prices

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Dude. Just stop.”

That’s what Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio early Friday morning after the Big Apple’s leader took a swipe at Austin on the social media platform.

de Blasio referenced a Bloomberg opinion piece headlined, “Young and Ambitious? Move to New York, Not Austin,” that explored how NYC’s average price to rent an apartment has fallen 21% from pre-pandemic levels. The writer, Conor Sen, referenced Austin just once in his piece, saying, “Narratives have sprung up about the future of the technology industry being in places like Austin, Texas, or even Miami.”

Apparently, that was enough for de Blasio to fire up his thumbs and take a shot at the Texas capital city.

Move over Austin, because as the song says, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — and it’s easier than ever for young dreamers to make it in the greatest city in the world! https://t.co/o2BkSe3i3T — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 4, 2021

In the piece, Sen references data from the website apartmentlist.com that somewhat supports de Blasio’s assertion. It shows the average rent price has fallen 21% in NYC for a 1-bedroom apartment, but it has also dropped in Austin, albeit not as much. The data shows the median rent in Austin has dropped 5% for a 1-bedroom apartment to around $1,250. Even with the larger percentage drop in NYC, it’s still more expensive to rent a 1-bedroom apartment there, the data shows. The chart shows the average rent in NYC is just under $2,000.

“Move over Austin, because as the song says, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” de Blasio tweeted, “and it’s easier than ever for young dreamers to make it in the greatest city in the world!”

Gov. Abbott added more to his response, and he referenced a phrase ingrained in the culture of the Lone Star State to end the conversation.

“As the saying goes, don’t mess with Texas,” he tweeted.