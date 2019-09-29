What you need to know to make ACL access easy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ACL is one of the most anticipated events of the year – but you don’t want to get stuck in line because you brought the wrong bag, or have to go all the way back to the car to put your hammock up.

There is a long list of dos and don’ts of what to bring to the festival. Making sure to check the list and follow all the rules will make entering a lot smoother.

Bags to bring and bags to leave at home

To make the lines as efficient as possible, there is a “no bag” line for anyone who is not bringing a bag with them into the park.

The festival enforces a strict bag policy. Any bag larger than 14” x 11” x 5” with more than one pocket must be left at home.

Hydration packs are allowed, but they must be empty of all liquids before entering.

There is also a special family friendly entrance for breast feeding mothers and diaper bags. People with documented medical needs can also go through this entrance.

What you CAN bring with you

Hydration is important, and ACL allows festival goers to bring their own reusable water bottles and hydration packs, but they must be empty and water bottles should be plastic or aluminum. CamelBak larger than 36 oz cannot be brought in either.

Other items that can be brought in are: binoculars, blankets, point and shoot cameras and GoPros without detachable lenses and other accessories, portable chairs, sunscreen and bug repellent.

Strollers are also allowed into the park, and there will be special stroller lanes at each entrance.

Prescription medicine is allowed, but the pharmacy-labeled container must be presented. Only a sufficient supply for that day will be allowed. Medical personnel will verify the content at entry gates.

Also, make sure to stay up to date with all the new changes happening at the festival this year.

What to LEAVE at home

ACL security has faster lines for people who don’t bring bags

If you don’t want to get stopped at the gate you should make sure you do not bring these items: E-Cigs of vaping devices, liquids, aerosol containers, drones, Frisbees, tents, coolers, hammocks, glass containers, firearms, drugs, bikes and inflatable furniture.

Professional audio and video equipment is not allowed. Camera accessories such as selfie sticks, mono pods, GoPro mounts and detachable lenses are prohibited. Video recording is not allowed.

You consented to a full body pat-down and metal detector search before entry when you purchase your ticket. You can request a screening by a security personnel of your same gender.

Ticket holders can exit and enter the festival up to three times a day, and will be searched again upon reentry.

For a full list of rules and general festival information you can check out ACL’s official website.