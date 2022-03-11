Donating handbags to this organization can help domestic violence survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Handbags for Hope started 15 years ago in Travis County, and organizers said 45,000 handbags have been donated to shelters since then.

“This program actually started with getting them out to the shelters in time for Mother’s Day, so that if a mom happens to be in a shelter, and your kid is with you, then they might be able to grab one of those purses and gift them to you.” said Heather Bellino, chief executive officer of the Texas Advocacy Project.

The nonprofit provides free legal services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Texas. Each donated handbag has a discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free line — (800) 374-HOPE — giving access to TAP’s legal and social services.

The need has grown to donate the bags beyond shelters.

“Right now, it’s just really important for us to make sure we get gender-neutral tote bags in the hands of health care providers, especially those working with sexual assault and rape victims,” said Bellino.

The handbags will be given out at hospitals.

“Sadly, when someone has to go to the hospital and have a SANE exam, that can be very violating, upsetting and traumatizing on top of trauma that they already endured,” said Bellino. “So for us to be able to provide something to carry their belongings out with them after some of those belongings have been removed for case work, I think is just going to be really helpful.”

The group is asking for gently-used handbags to be dropped off at locations listed here or at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.