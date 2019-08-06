Don Bland to head Austin Animal Center, according to Facebook post

AUSTIN (KWKT/ KXAN)— Austin Animal Center will have a new head in Don Bland, according to a post he made on Facebook.

It is bittersweet that I announce my resignation from the Humane Society of Central Texas to become the Chief of Animal… Posted by Don Bland on Monday, August 5, 2019

Last month, Austin Pets Alive! president Ellen Jefferson sharply criticized both finalists for the Chief Animal Services Officer position, including Bland. Jefferson said Austin was “settling” and claimed the candidates were not at the level of expertise to head animal services in the premiere “no-kill” city in the country.

At the time, Bland responded to the criticism by providing statistics about his past successes in Waco and previous corporate positions. He said if he were to be selected for the position in Austin, he would partner with local groups who were already “doing something right.”

Just four months ago, the Humane Society backed down on plans to fire Bland. According to staff members at the time, the Humane Society’s board was disappointed with his fundraising efforts. Here is what Bland had to say at the time.

Bland tells KXAN sister station KWKT that he has not worked out when his last day will be at the Humane Society.