AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza.

It happened July 19 at 5:54 p.m. at the Domino’s located at 719 W. William Cannon Dr.

Police said the suspect displayed a handgun to store employees before leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, around 20-25 years old, and has a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, a tan camouflage fishing hat, white shoes with red soles, and a blue surgical face mask.







Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.