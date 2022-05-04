AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is mourning the loss of one of its campus cats, who some consider as another mascot for the school (move over, Bevo).

Fittingly named Domino for his black and white coat, UT Austin posted about the cat’s death Tuesday on social media.

“Domino, the most well known and beloved of UT Austin’s campus cats, was a welcoming friend on our campus for many years,” the post read. “We will remember him fondly, and thank the community who cares for these cats for all the love given to him these past months.”

One of the cats on the University of Texas at Austin campus, Domino, passed away. (UT Austin Photo)

Facebook page Cats of West Campus put together a blog on Domino’s most memorable moments, starting from when he showed up on campus as a kitten around 2009 until his death.

While the 13-year-old cat spent his days roaming the West Mall area, the blog says Domino was put down by a vet in a home after having an upper respiratory infection, feline immunodeficiency virus and a possibly cancerous growth in his throat.

But Domino’s life on campus was nothing short of fabulous — he had a dedicated group of caretakers making sure his needs were met, according to the blog.

Even after the February 2021 winter storms, Domino came out seemingly OK. He disappeared into an underground shelter for several days, the blog says.

A memorial gathering, organized by Cats of West Campus, was held Wednesday night for Domino.