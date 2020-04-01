Domestic violence resources and help still available virtually via Texas Advocacy Project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Among the indirect impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak: the danger of being isolated in a home with someone that is abusive.

The Texas Advocacy Project helps people who are in abusive relationships with counseling, planning and free legal help.

They offer these tips if you’re isolated with an abuser:

Safety plan — Think about what safe places you could go and which areas of the house have a clear path to the door

Share a safe word with someone you trust

Tell that person that if you ever call or text that word to contact the police immediately

Most importantly: reach out for help as soon as possible.

“Know that resources are still here. We are working. We are virtual but we are working and we will help you in any way,” says Heather Bollino, of Texas Advocacy Project.

You can reach the Texas Advocacy Project crisis line (800) 374-4673 (HOPE) or online at TexasAdvocacyProject.org.