Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The debate over solving the healthcare crisis in America usually focuses on insurance companies and prescription drug makers. Not much attention is given to the doctors who order tests, prescribe drugs and perform procedures.
Last year, Americans spent $3.65 trillion on healthcare. Dr. Christopher Moriates from the UT Dell Medical School estimates a third of that spending, went to tests, procedures, and prescriptions that weren't needed.
"One thing we traditionally have not taught in medical school is anything about cost and the problem with that is that our patients care about the cost," says Moriates.
UT Dell Medical School is one of a handful of universities now teaching "value-based" healthcare where doctors weight the costs and benefits of a particular treatment.
"(If) you get a menu with no prices, you'll order the filet mignon every single time,"says Moriates.
Teaching value-based healthcare and practicing it are not the same thing. Historically, doctors are paid for providing a service -- the more they do, the more they get paid. But in the value-based model, doctors are paid based on the outcome for the patient, regardless of how much work they did.
"If you're having a knee replacement, the outcome that probably matters is, 'can you climb your stairs?'," says Moriates.
Moriates says the goal is for half of medical billing nationwide to be done this way. In order for that to happen, value-based healthcare will have to be taught outside of Austin. UT Dell Medical School has teamed up with Austin-based Online Med Ed to provide online courses in value-based healthcare for schools and individual students across the country.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police investigating shots fired in UT Austin's West Campus
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and Austin police are investigating after reports of shots fired in West Campus in the early Sunday morning hours.
UT Austin police tweeted about the incident at 2500 Leon Street around 1 a.m. The area is just east of Lamar near the UT Austin campus.
The tweet said no one was injured and the suspect description was unclear.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lanes on I-35 reopen after demolition of St. John's Avenue bridge
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes on Interstate highway 35 have been reopened after the completed demolition of the St. John's Avenue bridge , according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The first phase of the bridge's demolition began Friday, May 31. The lanes along I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 were shifted down to two lanes for the past two weekends for the demolition of the bridge.
The next step after the demolition of the bridge is to reconstruct it as part of the "I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 project." This project will take a couple of months lasting into late summer. A temporary walkway will be constructed so pedestrians and bicyclists can cross I-35 at St. Johns Avenue.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car while riding a scooter on Rainey Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in downtown Austin overnight, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
The crash occurred at the 70 block of Rainey Street around 2:30 a.m.
The woman hit was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face