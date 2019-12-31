Doing New Year’s Eve in Austin? Here’s everything you need to know from fireworks to closed roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you’re ringing in the new year in downtown Austin, at the city’s festival at Vic Mathias Shores or anywhere else around the city, Austin Police want to make sure you do it safely.

Sixth and Rainey streets will be closed as if it’s a weekend, APD operations lieutenant Chris Gwaldo said. Sixth Street will be closed from Interstate 35 to Brazos Street between Fifth and Seventh Streets, and due to the pilot program with Rainey Street, it’ll be closed between Driskill and River Streets.

Rideshares in that area will pick up on Driskill behind the IHOP, Gwaldo said.

For the City of Austin’s celebration at Vic Mathias Shores, things kick off at 7:30 p.m., and live music hits the stage at 8 p.m. A fireworks show over Lady Bird Lake ends the night around 10 p.m.

A map of street closures for tonight’s New Year’s celebration at Vic Mathias Shores. (Map courtesy of the City of Austin)

West Riverside Drive from Lamar to South First will be closed from 1 p.m. to midnight, and South First Street across Lady Bird Lake to Cesar Chavez Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be partial closures on Guadalupe and San Antonio Streets, as well.

If needed, APD said they could close part of Cesar Chavez Street for the event.

The festival at Vic Mathias Shores is an alcohol-free event, and it’s free admission.

APD wants to remind everybody to have a plan to get home after going out on the town, to bars or otherwise. It asks people to do the following to stay safe: