AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Americans ring in the new year by participating in “Dry January,” or abstinence from alcohol for the month.

While Austin is known to have a vibrant nightlife and plenty of bars to choose from, there are also “dry” options if you’re participating in Dry January but still want to go out.

KXAN asked viewers on Instagram if they’re participating, and if so, what places they recommend for non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails.

Nearly 700 people voted in a poll on our Instagram story to tell us whether they were participating in Dry January. Among the respondents, 66%, or 443 people, said no, and 34%, or 229 people, said yes.

Plenty of bars have non-alcoholic drink options and specialty cocktails, but viewers submitted recommendations on where people abstaining from alcohol could go. Below are some of their responses.

Sans Bar

Sans Bar said on its website it’s the first non-alcoholic bar in North America. The bar was established in 2017 and is located at 918 Congress St.

“Since 2017, we’ve been serving the Central Texas community with premium alcohol-free cocktails, proving that socializing can be vibrant and enjoyable without alcohol,” the website noted.

The website also said Sans Bar hosts virtual happy hours that “focus on the lighter side of life, sans alcohol.” It also offers “curated domestic and international trips, allowing our community to explore the world of alcohol-free adventures, all in line with our mission.”

dear dry drinkery

dear dry drinkery is Austin’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, according to its website.

It’s located at 2226 East Cesar Chavez St. and is open Tuesday through Sunday. Its full selection can be found online.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge has an extensive menu featuring cocktails, beer and cider, wine and spirits, as well as a zero-proof section of the drink menu.

Honey Moon is located on 624 W. 34th St.

Holiday on 7th

Holiday is a cocktail bar and restaurant located at 5020 E. Seventh St. It has a full menu, plus a spirit-free drink subsection on the menu.

Aba Austin

Aba Austin is a Mediterranean restaurant located at 1011 S. Congress St. It has a full beverage menu of wines, cocktails, and spirits as well as zero-proof cocktail options.

Total Wine and More

Total Wine and More might be the first place that comes to mind when you need to purchase wine, beer or ingredients for cocktails, but the store also has a wide selection alcohol-free options, including zero-proof spirits, beers, wine and canned mocktails.

