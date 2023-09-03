Austin Firefighters work to put out a structure fire on Cayenne Lane. (Courtesy AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A structure fire in the 7500 block of Cayenne Lane in Austin was put out Sunday afternoon, according to a post on social media by the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

AFD said that no one was home when the fire started. Two dead dogs were located at the scene. Five residents were displaced by the fire.

It took firefighters around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

AFD investigators ruled the cause of the fire was accidental, and started near a stove.

Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000 and $100,000 in lost property.