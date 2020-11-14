Dog survives 70-foot fall near Pennybacker Bridge overlook

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog is recovering after surviving a 70-foot fall near the Pennybacker Bridge overlook in west Austin on Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS Captain R. Luddy happened to be eating lunch at the location before a rope training exercise. That’s when he heard the dog’s owner yell for help.

Luddy says he jumped into action, rappelling down the cliff. He wasn’t expecting to find Stout alive.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to do much for the dog. I thought I was going to be able to get this gentleman’s dog’s body back, so he didn’t have to go home empty handed,” Luddy said.

Luckily, Luddy found Stout and walked him back to his owner. He says ledges on the cliff, branches and bushes helped to break the fall.

Luddy says the reason Stout fell off the cliff is because he wasn’t on a leash. He’s warning dog owners that our furry friends need to stay away from the edge.

