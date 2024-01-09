AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Pets Alive! shelter said a dog was taken off campus without authorization over the weekend.

APA! said an 8-month-old lab/shepherd named Frisco was taken on Sunday, Jan. 7, around 6:30 a.m. by a person who wasn’t authorized to take him.

The shelter said it has “taken every measure to locate Frisco by searching the grounds, posting on lost and found pages, distributing flyers, and alerting other local shelters.” APA! also said it doesn’t know where the person went with Frisco or if they are still close by.

Frisco is neutered and microchipped and weighs about 50 pounds. APA! said he’s “quite friendly and happily followed someone right out of the front gate.”

Frisco, an 8-month-old lab/shepherd male, was taken from the Austin Pets Alive! shelter without permission the morning of Jan. 7, 2024 (APA! photo)

Austin Pets Alive! is asking for the community’s help in reporting sightings of Frisco that can help them continue their search.

You can send any info about sightings to (512) 961-6519 during business hours or email info@austinpetsalive.org. You can also share APA!’s Instagram post to help spread the word.

APA! also had its transport van stolen overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The van was located later Monday morning, but the suspect was not found.

APA! said it is temporarily increasing overnight security at the shelter.