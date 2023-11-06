AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog was rescued by fire crews and reunited with its owner as the Austin Fire Department is working a structure fire at an apartment complex on Guadalupe Street, just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Austin Fire Department said on social media Monday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., AFD crews responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Guadalupe Street for the fire, where smoke and flames could be seen from the third floor, the agency said.

Austin Fire Department crews are responding to a structure fire on Guadalupe Street | Courtesy Austin Fire Department

AFD previously said a person may have been trapped in the building. However, crews had not found anyone.

Austin Transportation Public Works said drivers need to avoid the area and find an alternate route, the agency said.

