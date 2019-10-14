Dog presumed stolen from the Austin Animal Center found 4 months later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center says one of four dogs that were presumably stolen from the shelter in June was returned Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the center announced the two-year-old Pitbull mix named Jeff was recently found by another local shelter. They said that thanks to social media, an AAC staff member recognized the pup and brought him back.

In early June of this year Jeff, along with three other dogs, were stolen from the Austin Animal Center. A few weeks… Posted by Austin Animal Center on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Jeff is the second of the 4 dogs to be returned to the shelter. Later in June after the initial theft, a missing one-year-old Pitbull mix named Lilly was found running around Highway 183 and Levander Loop.

The other two missing dogs are both Staffordshire mixes:

Dmitri: 2-year-old male, tan Staffordshire mix

Rex: 2-year-old male, brown Staffordshire mix, microchipped

Courtesy: Austin Animal Center

ACC said Lilly and Dmitri were discovered missing on June 13 after an evening inventory check and staff noticed Rex and Jeff disappeared four days later.

The shelter says Dmitri and Rex are not aggressive and you can approach or call them if you see them. If you do see one of them, know where they are, or have any information about them, call 3-1-1.