Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The decision to euthanize a dog at the Austin Animal Center isn't sitting well with some people, including the dog's original owner.
There were efforts to find the dog a good home, but shelter workers couldn't sign off on it due to AAC policy.
Protesters stood outside the shelter Tuesday to rally support for the dog named Tucker.
AAC employees say the dog was too aggressive and euthanizing him was the best option.
During his time at the shelter and in multiple foster homes, workers say Tucker had a history of biting people, but Tucker's original owner, Tawanna Verock, disagrees.
She says she wanted to take the dog home, but the shelter wouldn't allow it.
"I am here to state that they are absolutely wrong about their determination about this dog being a danger to anyone," Verock said.
The shelter's no-kill status does not mean it never euthanizes animals. The shelter has a 90% live outcome goal.
The shelter sent KXAN a statement saying Tucker cannot be reintegrated into the community without posing a significant risk of biting another human in the future.
After much deliberation over a two-month period, the Austin Animal Services Office came to the conclusion that Tucker cannot be reintegrated into the community without posing a significant risk of biting another human in the future. Management plans brought forward by other rescues and placement options were heavily deliberated but have not demonstrated sufficient assurances that humans will not be at risk of future injury caused by Tucker.
