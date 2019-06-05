Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The decision to euthanize a dog at the Austin Animal Center isn’t sitting well with some people, including the dog’s original owner.

There were efforts to find the dog a good home, but shelter workers couldn’t sign off on it due to AAC policy.

Protesters stood outside the shelter Tuesday to rally support for the dog named Tucker.

AAC employees say the dog was too aggressive and euthanizing him was the best option.

During his time at the shelter and in multiple foster homes, workers say Tucker had a history of biting people, but Tucker’s original owner, Tawanna Verock, disagrees.

She says she wanted to take the dog home, but the shelter wouldn’t allow it.

“I am here to state that they are absolutely wrong about their determination about this dog being a danger to anyone,” Verock said.

The shelter’s no-kill status does not mean it never euthanizes animals. The shelter has a 90% live outcome goal.

The shelter sent KXAN a statement saying Tucker cannot be reintegrated into the community without posing a significant risk of biting another human in the future.