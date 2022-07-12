There’s some algae in the water near Barking Springs, as shown by this photo taken by the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is investigating after a dog died within an hour of swimming in “Barking Springs” on Sunday. What caused the dog’s death is unknown, but toxic algae exposure is being considered a possibility.

Barking Springs is part of Barton Creek, just downstream from Barton Springs Pool. City scientists observed isolated mats of algae near rocks in the area and have taken samples for testing.

The city said in a statement that toxins were detected in algae samples at all monitoring locations on Lady Bird Lake and at Emma Long Metropolitan Park on Lake Austin earlier in the summer, however no toxins have been detected in water samples.

Harmful algae may be present in any natural water body in Central Texas at any time, especially in hot temperatures and drought conditions. It is more likely to be along shorelines and in pockets of warm, still water.

As long as toxins are only found in algae samples, as opposed to water samples, exposure could only occur by handling or ingesting algae.

Ingesting toxins in algae may be fatal in dogs, which may be exposed to algae by drinking the water, eating the algae, or licking it off their fur. Humans are less likely to ingest algae, so the risk of death is lower, but they may have symptoms from the toxins as well.

The city warns that you should not drink or ingest water directly from Central Texas lakes or from any springs or creeks. Do not get in the water or allow your pets to swim or drink the water if it is warm or stagnant or if you see scum, film or mats of algae. It is always a good idea for both people and pets to rinse off after going for a swim.

Toxic algae is not a new issue for Austin. In the last few years, there have been similar reports of dogs becoming sick or dying from algae exposure. The city also started treating Lady Bird Lake for toxic blue-green algae blooms after an area tested positive earlier this summer.

Know before you go

The city has a dashboard available to the public to check where crews have tested for the toxins and if the tests came back positive. Blue-green algae blooms thrive in warm, stagnant water, and the city has tested for the toxins at Auditorium Shores and the Festival Ramp, along with Red Bud Isle.

The dashboard also shows water temperatures and flow data for each of the testing sites. A mobile version of the dashboard is also available.

Symptoms and what to do about suspected exposure

If you, a family member or pet have sudden, unexplained symptoms after swimming, contact your medical provider, veterinarian or the Texas Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. Also let the City of Austin know by completing their form. English and Spanish versions are available below:

People may experience symptoms ranging from skin or eye irritation to stomach pain, dizziness, or even liver damage, depending on the extent of exposure. Mammals may show symptoms such as excessive salivation, vomiting, convulsions, and more.

Read more information on symptoms on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, Illness and Symptoms: Cyanobacteria in Fresh Water.