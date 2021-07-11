Dog days of summer: Top Austin pet-friendly parks, restaurants, attractions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you don’t spot any dogs running through Vic Mathias Shores or accompanying their owners for Sunday brunch, is it really summertime in Austin?

As Central Texas enters the dog days of summer, here are some of the top parks and trails, restaurants and attractions to visit with your furry friends.

Parks, trails, outdoor spaces

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Main access point: 3755-B S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin

Explore nearly 14 miles worth of Austin greenspace with your furry friend on the Barton Creek Greenbelt. The trails feature waterfalls and watering holes for owners and pets alike to enjoy.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

1820 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Austin

Whether you’re there to walk, jog, kayak, bike or fetch, enjoy some time on Lady Bird Lake. Pet owners are forewarned of heightened risk of toxic algae exposure during the warmer summer months, with city officials encouraging owners to keep their animals away from waterways and to avoid playing in or drinking the water.

For the latest toxic algae status, click here.

Red Bud Isle

3401 Redbud Trail, Austin

Red Bud Isle is a noted local dog park that features an off-leash area for pets as well as hiking, kayaking and canoeing for owners. The lakefront region sits on 13 acres of recreational space.



The city of Austin will monitor six sites at Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake for blue-green algae presence this summer, including at Red Bud Isle. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Zilker Botanical Garden

2220 Barton Springs Road, Austin

Located on 28 acres within Zilker Park, the Zilker Botanical Garden features multiple themed gardens, including the Taniguchi Japanese Garden, The Riparian Streambed, The Hartman Prehistoric Garden, and The Mabel Davis Rose Garden. An average of 300,000 people visit the botanical gardens each year.

Off-leash parks

Bull Creek District Off-Leash Area

6701 Lakewood Drive, Austin

Emma Long Metro Park Off-Leash Area

1600 City Park Road, Austin

Great Northern Blvd. Dog Park

7099 Great Northern Blvd., Austin

Davis/White Northeast Neighborhood Park Off-Leash Area

6705 Crystalbrook Drive, Austin

Norwood Estate Dog Park

1009 Edgecliff Terrace, Austin

Onion Creek District Off-Leash Area

7002 Onion Creek Drive, Austin

A photo of Enzo at Zilker Park. (Photo Courtesy: Sofia Hsu).

Red Bud Isle Off-Leash Area

3401 Redbud Trail, Austin

Shoal Creek Greenbelt Off-Leash Area

2600 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

Vic Mathias Shores Off-Leash Area

900 W. Riverside Drive, Austin

Walnut Creek District Off-Leash Area

12138 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin

West Austin Park Off-Leash Area

1317 W. 10th St., Austin

Zilker Park Off-Leash Area

2207 Lou Neff Road, Austin

Pet-friendly restaurants, bars, breweries

Austin Eastciders

Collaboratory – Tap Room: 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130, Austin

Barton Springs: 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.

1305 W. Oltorf St., Austin

Austin Terrier

3435 Greystone Drive, Austin

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey St., Austin

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Barton Springs Saloon

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

BB Rover’s Cafe & Pub

12636 Research Blvd Ste. B-101, Austin

Caroline Restaurant

621 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 101, Austin

(Easy Tiger)

The Cedar Door

201 Brazos St., Austin

Cherrywood Coffeehouse

1400 E. 38th 1/2 St., Austin

Dough Boys

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin

Easy Tiger

North/Linc: 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Ste. 1100, Austin

South: 3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

East: 1501 E. 7th St., Austin

Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S. 1st St., Austin

Jo’s Coffee

South Congress: 1300 S. Congress Ave., Austin

Downtown: 242 W. 2nd St., Austin

Red River: 1000 E. 41st St., Austin

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Central: 3704 Kerbey Lane, Austin

Mueller: 2200 Aldrich St., Ste 100, Austin

Northwest: 13435 Hwy. 183 Ste. 415, Austin

Round Rock: 2120 N. Mays St., Round Rock

South: 3003 South Lamar Blvd., Austin

Southwest: 4301 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin

Westlake: 701 S. Capital of TX Hwy., Austin



Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

121 Pickle Road, Austin

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in Austin (KXAN Photo)

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

3825 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Perla’s

1400 S. Congress Ave., Austin

Salty Sow

1917 Manor Road, Austin

Sawyer & Co.

4827 East Cesar Chavez St., Austin

Sour Duck Market

1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin

Yard Bar

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

