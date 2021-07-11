Dog days of summer: Top Austin pet-friendly parks, restaurants, attractions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you don’t spot any dogs running through Vic Mathias Shores or accompanying their owners for Sunday brunch, is it really summertime in Austin?
As Central Texas enters the dog days of summer, here are some of the top parks and trails, restaurants and attractions to visit with your furry friends.
Parks, trails, outdoor spaces
Barton Creek Greenbelt
Main access point: 3755-B S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin
Explore nearly 14 miles worth of Austin greenspace with your furry friend on the Barton Creek Greenbelt. The trails feature waterfalls and watering holes for owners and pets alike to enjoy.
Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail
1820 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Austin
Whether you’re there to walk, jog, kayak, bike or fetch, enjoy some time on Lady Bird Lake. Pet owners are forewarned of heightened risk of toxic algae exposure during the warmer summer months, with city officials encouraging owners to keep their animals away from waterways and to avoid playing in or drinking the water.
For the latest toxic algae status, click here.
Red Bud Isle
3401 Redbud Trail, Austin
Red Bud Isle is a noted local dog park that features an off-leash area for pets as well as hiking, kayaking and canoeing for owners. The lakefront region sits on 13 acres of recreational space.
Pet owners are forewarned of heightened risk of toxic algae exposure during the warmer summer months, with city officials encouraging owners to keep their animals away from waterways and to avoid playing in or drinking the water.
For the latest toxic algae status, click here.
Zilker Botanical Garden
2220 Barton Springs Road, Austin
Located on 28 acres within Zilker Park, the Zilker Botanical Garden features multiple themed gardens, including the Taniguchi Japanese Garden, The Riparian Streambed, The Hartman Prehistoric Garden, and The Mabel Davis Rose Garden. An average of 300,000 people visit the botanical gardens each year.
Off-leash parks
Bull Creek District Off-Leash Area
6701 Lakewood Drive, Austin
Emma Long Metro Park Off-Leash Area
1600 City Park Road, Austin
Great Northern Blvd. Dog Park
7099 Great Northern Blvd., Austin
Davis/White Northeast Neighborhood Park Off-Leash Area
6705 Crystalbrook Drive, Austin
Norwood Estate Dog Park
1009 Edgecliff Terrace, Austin
Onion Creek District Off-Leash Area
7002 Onion Creek Drive, Austin
Red Bud Isle Off-Leash Area
3401 Redbud Trail, Austin
Shoal Creek Greenbelt Off-Leash Area
2600 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
Vic Mathias Shores Off-Leash Area
900 W. Riverside Drive, Austin
Walnut Creek District Off-Leash Area
12138 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin
West Austin Park Off-Leash Area
1317 W. 10th St., Austin
Zilker Park Off-Leash Area
2207 Lou Neff Road, Austin
Pet-friendly restaurants, bars, breweries
Austin Eastciders
Collaboratory – Tap Room: 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130, Austin
Barton Springs: 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin
Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
1305 W. Oltorf St., Austin
Austin Terrier
3435 Greystone Drive, Austin
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden
79 Rainey St., Austin
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
Barton Springs Saloon
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
BB Rover’s Cafe & Pub
12636 Research Blvd Ste. B-101, Austin
Caroline Restaurant
621 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 101, Austin
The Cedar Door
201 Brazos St., Austin
Cherrywood Coffeehouse
1400 E. 38th 1/2 St., Austin
Dough Boys
3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin
Easy Tiger
North/Linc: 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Ste. 1100, Austin
South: 3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
East: 1501 E. 7th St., Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S. 1st St., Austin
Jo’s Coffee
South Congress: 1300 S. Congress Ave., Austin
Downtown: 242 W. 2nd St., Austin
Red River: 1000 E. 41st St., Austin
Kerbey Lane Cafe
Central: 3704 Kerbey Lane, Austin
Mueller: 2200 Aldrich St., Ste 100, Austin
Northwest: 13435 Hwy. 183 Ste. 415, Austin
Round Rock: 2120 N. Mays St., Round Rock
South: 3003 South Lamar Blvd., Austin
Southwest: 4301 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin
Westlake: 701 S. Capital of TX Hwy., Austin
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
121 Pickle Road, Austin
Mozart’s Coffee Roasters
3825 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
Perla’s
1400 S. Congress Ave., Austin
Salty Sow
1917 Manor Road, Austin
Sawyer & Co.
4827 East Cesar Chavez St., Austin
Sour Duck Market
1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin
Yard Bar
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
Know of a dog-friendly restaurant, park or business we missed? Let us know! KXAN’s digital reporter Kelsey Thompson can be reached at reportit@kxan.com, by email or on Twitter.