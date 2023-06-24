AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin announced Thursday it would resume its partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 2. The partnership was put on pause May 14 so troopers could be sent to the Texas border.

The initiative is called the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force and involves assigning DPS troopers to patrol Austin streets to buttress the Austin Police Department while there are still hundreds of vacancies. The goal of the initiative is to be more responsive to Austin citizens concerned about their safety, to reduce violent crime and to reduce road fatalities.

One KXAN viewer sent a Report It, asking if the City of Austin has to pay for the increased support since DPS is aiding a city entity.

An Austin Police spokesperson told KXAN that the partnership doesn’t incur any cost toward the City of Austin or the Austin Police Department.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said The Austin Violent Crimes Task Force is funded through regular state appropriations. DPS has a biennial budget of both state and federal funds.