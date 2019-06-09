Documents shed light on what some Austin CEOs earn versus rank-and-file

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of YETI Coolers)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The disparity in pay between the C-suite and the rank-and-file can be vast or relatively small — depending on where you work.

Last year, a federal rule kicked in requiring most public companies to disclose the pay gap between their CEO and what their median employee earns. It was a provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act approved by Congress in 2010.

So, for the second year, Austin Business Journal broke down pay ratios at Austin-area public companies contained in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

