Doctors sue St. David’s contractor over corporate practice of medicine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of 80 hospital internists has filed suit against the company St. David’s HealthCare contracts with to hire doctors, TeamHealth.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, the Hospital Internists of Texas claim staff for the contractor, TeamHealth, pressured doctors to make medical decisions based on finances, which violates the Texas ban on the corporate practice of medicine.

The lawsuit is against Team Health Holdings, Inc. a staffing company for hospitals across the country, including local St. David’s affiliates. The group in the lawsuit names St. David’s as a conspirator.

The internists claim St. David’s “uses TeamHealth to do indirectly what it could not do directly — implement a scheme of corporate governance over physicians to manipulate their medical practice to save St. David’s money and remove physicians that St. David’s determined cost it too much money.”

“All of Hospital Internists of Texas’ (HIT) claims are false, and we are disappointed in the way HIT is handling this,” wrote St. David’s VP of Communications and Community Affairs, Denise Bradley.

“St. David’s HealthCare hospitals have now recruited experienced hospitalist physicians to replace HIT. Those new physicians are now covering St. David’s HealthCare’s hospitals and caring for all patients regardless of their ability to pay. This transition has been seamless to our patients,” wrote Bradley, “HIT physicians still have privileges to practice as private, non-contracted physicians at St. David’s HealthCare hospitals, but they are no longer on our emergency room call schedules because HIT now only covers private patients who are referred to them by another physician. HIT physicians have NOT been removed from St. David’s HealthCare’s medical staff.”

Complaint from doctors

Dr. Dieter Martin is a partner at the Hospital Internists of Texas and says “decisions start getting made outside of the room that you and doctor are in and that can lead to a lot of mischief.”

Specifically, the lawsuit claims TeamHealth staff would tell the doctors to discharge patients before they were medically ready to leave. Another claim is if that staff thought a doctor was costing St. David’s too much, they would replace the internist with a temporary doctor.

Martin says now that they terminated the contract, they’re all replaced and that high turnover increases wait times and decreases care.

“Unfortunately, even with the best of doctors, when you hand off patients, it’s a little more dangerous for the patient. The doctor handing off knows so much more about that patient,” said Dr. Martin.

St. David’s rejects the claims in the lawsuit.

“We are proud to partner with St. David’s HealthCare and continue offering quality patient care for the Austin community. While we are aware of the complaint filed by Hospital Internist of Austin and Hospital Internists of Texas, as a matter of company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation,” wrote Melinda Collins, Director of Communications, Strategic Resources Group, for TeamHealth.