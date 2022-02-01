‘Do not get out in this winter weather’: City of Austin, TxDOT crews prepare for icy roads

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) —With freezing temperatures heading to Central Texas, city and state road crews are already taking action.

“We have crews out pretreating the roads today [Tuesday] and then they will work alternating shifts so that we cover this storm 24/7,” said Brad Wheelis, Texas Department of Public Transportation spokesperson.

TxDOT crews use brine to prevent roads from freezing over, but with rain in the forecast could the treatment be washed away?

“When we do get rain, it can wash some of that away so we may need to retreat in some area,” said Wheelis. “That is why our crews are going to be on shifts 24 hours a day so we can treat as necessary.”

The City of Austin Public Works Department will also be out this week monitoring the roads.

Street and Bridge Operations (SBO) crews will be monitoring street conditions 24 hours a day beginning Thurs, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. through Sat, Feb. 5.

All additional SBO crews will be on call in case additional coverage is needed.

The city does not use brine like TxDOT, but instead they use dolomite, which is being loaded into dump trucks with spreaders to be ready to treat icy bridges and key roadways and to respond to requests from Fire, EMS and Austin Police Department if needed.

“In this case, we load dolomite that we use for sanding onto our dump trucks that are equipped with sand spreaders and we have nine across the city,” said Pirouz Moin, Assistant Director over Street and Bridge Operations with the City of Austin.  

Crews will be conducting inspections of roadways and specific, at-risk bridges as well as taking surface temperatures to ensure the drivability of city roads.

“If you don’t have to don’t get out in this winter weather,” said Wheelis.

