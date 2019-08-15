District Attorney Margaret Moore says her office “prioritizes violent crime”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — District Attorney Margaret Moore says she has the numbers to back up her claim that her office “prioritizes violent crime” over low-level drug offenses, according to a press release sent on Monday.

This comes over a month after Moore resigned from the statewide Sex Assault Survivor’s Task Force in June 2019.

Moore released statistics Monday she says “demonstrate(s) her administration’s approach to felony cases,” per the release. The overall goal is to focus on violent crime while reducing the impact of low-level drug and theft cases because her “prosecutors were frustrated with the practice” of disposing of such cases even calling them “meaningless felony conviction(s),” per the release.

She believes time would be better spent on preparing and trying violent offenders. In response, Moore created a specialty docket which targets treatment options rather than incarceration. The program completed one year of operations on May 31, 2019. Over 1,000 cases were diverted from district court dockets to the specialty court docket.

In its first year, Travis County has seen a 94% reduction in felony convictions for these low-level offenses and “saved public resources,” per the release. The time it takes to resolve a case has declined from an average of 191 days to an average of 52 days after Moore’s administration implemented the new docket.

Since Moore took office at the beginning of 2017, Travis County juries returned fifteen life sentences on violent crimes such as capital murder, sexual assault, and aggravated robbery, etc.

Moore’s administration has seen over 4,750 pleas or findings of guilt in the most serious of violent offense cases.

Here’s a list of offenses considered to be violent for purposes of the numbers Moore’s office provided:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated sexual assault

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, if at trial

Assault – strangulation

Assault of a public servant

Capital murder

Continuous sex abuse of a child: victim under fourteen

Continuous violence against the family

Indecency with a child with sexual contact

Injury of a child, the elderly, or disabled with intent of severe bodily or mental injury

Intoxication assault with vehicle involving severe bodily injury

Kidnapping

Manslaughter

Murder

Robbery

Sexual assault

Sexual assault of a child

Sexual performance with a child

Trafficking of persons

Trafficking of a child

Unlawful restraint exposing them to severe bodily injury

Her office approximates 160 jury trials involved violent offenses during her administration.