Diocese of Austin announces celebration of Mass will resume May 5

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Diocese of Austin notified parishes Friday that they can soon resume the public celebration of Mass following Gov. Abbott’s executive order on the phased reopening of Texas.

Bishop Joe S. Vásquez said parishes may resume services starting May 5. Services need to follow safety protocols consistent with the governor’s and the attorney general’s recommendation.

“Brothers and sisters, I am grateful for your continued prayers, fidelity and patience during this unprecedented time in history. Throughout this difficult time, God continues to accompany us; let us turn to Him to strengthen our faith and have confidence in his compassionate love for us,” Bishop Vásquez said in a letter.

“This has also been a trying time for our priests, so I ask you to please join me in praying for them as they continue to serve you faithfully and in creative ways. Let us also remember in our prayers those who care for the sick and for those who are providing necessary services for the common good.”

Vásquez has granted an exemption from attending services for those who are sick, 65 years old or older, have been advised by health professionals not to attend or believe their health or the health of others will be in jeopardy. Those who are unable to attend Mass are encouraged to watch or listen online.

Reconciliation and funerals will resume with the same safety protocols

The Diocese of Austin released a list of protocols parishes must follow:

All attendees should maintain six feet of distance between each other, except for members of the same family or household.

Those who are sick or over the age of 65 should not attend Mass.

Parishes should continue to broadcast or live stream at least one Mass each weekend for those who are unable to attend or promote another broadcast or live stream Mass.

Hand sanitizing stations are to be provided at entrances and for liturgical and altar ministers.

The faithful are encouraged to wear face masks during the liturgy.

Pews and regularly touched surfaces should be disinfected after each Mass.

Liturgical and hospitality ministers should be trained to follow new protocols and signs should be posted to remind parishioners of the hygiene protocols.

The full release from the Diocese of Austin can be found on the diocesan website.