AUSTIN (KXAN) — Issues with digital tickets for Saturday’s Texas-Alabama game at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium stemmed from the tech company itself, officials with University of Texas Athletics said.

Fans reported to KXAN some digital tickets could not be accessed and ‘disappeared’ from phones. Those experiencing problems with their mobile ticket were reportedly directed to Gate 1.

UT Athletics told KXAN over email the problem was out of its control, and issues with the tech company affected universities and college football fans across the country.

The Associated Press reported Paciolan, the largest primary ticketing company for college athletics, had the outage Saturday. Aside from UT, schools like Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Michigan, among other colleges, reported problems.

Issues with downloading digital tickets to smartphones began late Saturday morning, according to AP, but the nature of the problem wasn’t clear. AP couldn’t get in touch with the company before it published its article on Saturday.

The Paciolan outage also caused StubHub to suspend sales until it was resolved, AP reported. Several schools reported Paciolan’s system was running again around 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Saturday’s game against the Crimson Tide was the most streamed football game, college or NFL, in Fox Sports’ history. The Longhorns nearly beat the top-ranked team in a 20-19 loss.